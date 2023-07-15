7 Water Parks And Adventures That Are Actually Fun For Adults

Haven’t gotten enough out of the summer yet? Make a splash at one of the best water adventures in BC that are actually fun for adults too.

Let it be a waterpark or a floating playground, check out one (or all) of the province’s best spots for water sports and activities that are quite literally a blast.

RELATED: 5 Beautiful Lakes In BC With Bright Blue Sparkling Waters

Best Water Parks and Adventures in BC

Cultus Lake Water Park, Cultus Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultus Lake Waterpark (@cultuslakewaterpark)

Cool off at this popular water park, which is home to 18 different waterslides. Visitors must try the “Colossal Canyon,” in particular, as it boasts the title of Western Canada’s biggest and tallest waterslide. Each raft has a seating capacity of five people, or four adults. The ride starts at an elevation of 75 feet and then twists and winds its way through the trees for approximately 700 feet.

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

BC Water Bikes, Vancouver



View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Water Bikes (@bcwaterbikes)

Skip the bike ride along the seawall and opt to pedal on water instead. BC Water Bikes in Vanier Park rents out hydro bikes where guests can simply glide across the waters of False Creek and English Bay (while also getting a good workout in). The fun activity also gives bikers a unique perspective of the city.

Location: 1661 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Big Splash Water Slide Park, Tsawwassen



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Splash Water Slide Park (@bigsplashpark)

This massive seven acre water park is best known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun. It features an epic six-storey tube slide called the Boomerang (the only one in Western Canada), adult-only hot tubs, a main pool and a kids splash pad, as well as a sprawling patio area where guests can enjoy a variety of food and drinks.

Location: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen

Harrison Water Sports, Harrison Hot Springs



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Watersports (@harrisonwatersports)

Head out to Harrison Hot Springs to discover this massive floating water park in the middle of the lake. Guests will take a short boat ride out to the park, where they can swim, spin, slide and catapult themselves off various platforms into the refreshing waters of Harrison Lake. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s definitely a bucket list worthy item and fun for all ages.

Location: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Granville Island Water Park, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAUREN MAHER (@mrs.laurenmaher)

Who says you’re too old to have some fun at a spray park? It’s also a great way to beat the heat on those sweltering hot summer days. This is easily one of the best spray parks in the city and it’s conveniently located on Granville Island. Go for a stroll or shop at the iconic Granville Island Public Market before cooling off here.

Location: 1318 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Watermania, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

Find this gem in Richmond’s entertainment district. Watermania has plenty of fun attractions, including several pools, spring boards, a wave pool, interactive sprayers, water slides and whirlpools. Whether it’s for the whole family or just for the adults, it’s a must for those who love being in the water. The facility is also located indoors, so it’s open year-round.

Location: 14300 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond

Bridal Falls Water Park, Rosedale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Falls Waterpark (@bridalfallswaterpark)

Discover all this water park has to offer in the Fraser Valley region. It features several pools, water slides, a giant hot tub and more. Guests can pack along their own picnic lunch or grab something from the concession stand. There’s also ice cream to further help you stay cool.

Location: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale

For more cool things to do and see, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.