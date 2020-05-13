B.C. Search and Rescue Calls Spike 35% As Quarantine Restrictions Ease Up

As quarantine restrictions ease up and people get outside more, one organization is urging people to be “adventure smart.”

The organization, BC AdventureSmart, said the province has seen a 35% spike in Search and Rescue calls in the first week of May, compared to that time last year.

RELATED: Nearly 1,900 Vancouverites Got Social Distancing Warnings Over The Weekend

While people may want to explore new areas, BC AdventureSmart is advising people to stay close to home.

“Weekends with warmer weather, sunny skies and time to play outside are all about hiking, cycling, paddling, trail running and mountain biking, and incidentally mishaps occur that can be prevented,” the group said in a news release.

It’s still important to continue physical distancing while you’re out on the trail and to wear masks when necessary.

And while many provincial parks are set to open Thursday, there are several popular trails that will remain closed.

For more local stories, head to our News section.