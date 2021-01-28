B.C. Warns It Will Come Down ‘Like a Ton of Bricks’ on COVID-19 Rule Breakers

B.C. officials are not playing around according to Premier John Horgan.

In the Premier’s weekly briefing, he sent a message to the rule breakers ignoring COVID-19 public health orders.

Horgan expressed his disappointment with people having parties or refusing to wear masks. “You better behave appropriately, or we’ll come down on you like a ton of bricks,” stated Horgan.

Travel Questions Addressed

Horgan also commented on the B.C. couple who chartered a plane to the Yukon to get vaccine doses.

“I believe there is nothing more un-Canadian than travelling to another jurisdiction to jump the line for vaccinations,” Horgan added.

Another topic of discussion was the interprovincial travel ban that Horgan once inquired about. The ban did not proceed, and Horgan did say that B.C will not follow Manitoba’s lead in implementing a 14-day quarantine for interprovincial travel. An idea that was brought forward in a petition that has been circulating in recent weeks.

Urging Non Rule Breakers to “Dig Deeper”

Horgan did acknowledge that for those that have been abiding the health orders, that there is a level of COVID-19 exhaustion. Especially given it’s been nearly one year since the first B.C. case.

He repeated Dr. Bonnie Henry’s earlier warning about trying harder, and doing a little more to prevent the spread and transmission. Horgan said to “dig down a little deeper” as the vaccine program ramps up.

Are More Restrictions Coming?

Horgan said Henry will be revisiting the current public health orders on February 2. The orders, which prohibit all social gatherings and events with anyone outside your immediate household, are set to expire on February 5.

There is also talk of implementing mandatory masks in schools, introducing rapid testing in care homes, and reviewing measures that teachers and seniors’ advocates have called for.

