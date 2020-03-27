How B.C. Is Dealing With COVID-19 Compared To The Rest Of Canada

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Canada, each province and territory is handling it differently.

So far, there are 4,188 cases of the virus nation-wide, but that number varies from province to province.

And while B.C. has announced several measures on top of what the Federal government is doing, each Canadian spot has reacted differently.

State of Emergency

B.C. recently announced a provincial state of emergency, which means most non-essential businesses have closed. It also means the government has additional powers to control supply chains and can play a larger role in coordinating goods and services.

Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta have also claimed a provincial State of Emergency, while Quebec is on a partial lockdown until mid-April.

“We are entering a new phase,” Premier François Legault said earlier this week. “A phase which is more critical. Quebec is going to be on pause for three weeks.”

Saskatchewan had originally urged a small number of businesses to close, but that list expanded, Thursday. And as of Thursday, all public gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to 10 people, down from the previous limit of 25 people.

Up in the Northern territories, cases are pretty low – with only four confirmed cases. Nonetheless, the Northwest Territories has closed its borders, which happened the same day the territory confirmed its first case of the virus.

Financial Aid Offered During COVID-19 Pandemic

The B.C. provincial government announced this week they are putting a moratorium on evictions, due to the pandemic. In addition, residents can receive up to $500 to cover rent, and will receive a one-time $1,000 grant on top of what the Federal government is offering.

Alberta is also offering a one-time payment of up to $1,142. Albertans will receive $900 bi-weekly, if the individual is affected by COVID-19.

And while B.C. has put out a $5 billion relief plan, the amount varies per province.

Ontario has put aside $10 billion to help residents, plus another $7 billion to go toward the health care system. And Quebec is giving up to $573 per week for residents who are unable to work due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan has implemented a Self-Isolation Support Program, which offers $450 a week for a maximum of two weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held morning press conferences for the last two weeks, announcing measures to help the country as a whole.

