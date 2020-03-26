B.C. Government Announces Latest Steps in State of Emergency Plan

While B.C. is under a State of Emergency, premier John Horgan announced new measures to protect the province.

Horgan, along with Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, discussed the measures, Thursday, which will take certain powers into their own hands.

“Informed by the direction of the provincial health officer, we’re taking these critical steps to keep our communities safe, goods moving and essential service workers supported,” said Farnworth.

During the press conference, Farnworth said the government is establishing a provincial supply chain coordination unit. This means they will coordinate goods and services distribution. They will take a more active role in coordinating essential goods and services.

Additionally, B.C. will ban the resale of food, medical supplies, cleaning and other essential supplies.

They will also restrict how much a person can buy at the point of sale. This could mean working directly with supermarkets to ensure this happens.

Farnworth added they will also work closely with municipalities across B.C.

The government is now able to use publicly-owned facilities, like community centres, for self-isolation, testing, medical care, warehousing and distribution.

As B.C. reaches nearly 700 cases of COVID-19, the government is doing what it can to help curb the spread.

Farnworth also urges the public to continue self-isolating.

“How we act today will determine our future,” he said.

