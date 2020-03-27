How The COVID-19 Pandemic Looks In B.C. Compared To The Rest Of Canada

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Canada, the situation varies from each province and territory.

B.C. has put in several measures on top of what the Federal government is offering, but what is the situation like throughout the country?

Canada has 4,188 cases of the virus. Here’s how many cases each province and territory are facing:

Quebec 1,636

Ontario 993

B.C. 725

Alberta 486

Saskatchewan 95

Newfoundland & Labrador 82

Nova Scotia 73

Manitoba 39

New Brunswick 33

Prince Edward Island 9

Yukon 3

Northwest Territories 1

Nunavut 0

COVID-19 Testing

Each Canadian spot is testing citizens, starting with front-line workers and people at high-risk. The country has tested 161,603 people so far.

Here’s the number of tests each province and territory has done:

B.C. 31,739

Alberta 35,000

Saskatchewan 6,915

Manitoba 5,606

Ontario 38,550

Quebec 36,105

New Brunswick 1,096

Nova Scotia 2,349

Prince Edward Island 556

Newfoundland and Labrador 1,491

Yukon 517

Northwest Territories 559

Nunavut 166

So far, about 28% of B.C.’s cases have recovered.

While cases continue to rise, provincial and federal governments are working together to flatten the curve. Until then, Canada should practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

