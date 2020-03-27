How The COVID-19 Pandemic Looks In B.C. Compared To The Rest Of Canada

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Canada, the situation varies from each province and territory.
B.C. has put in several measures on top of what the Federal government is offering, but what is the situation like throughout the country?
Canada has 4,188 cases of the virus. Here’s how many cases each province and territory are facing:
- Quebec 1,636
- Ontario 993
- B.C. 725
- Alberta 486
- Saskatchewan 95
- Newfoundland & Labrador 82
- Nova Scotia 73
- Manitoba 39
- New Brunswick 33
- Prince Edward Island 9
- Yukon 3
- Northwest Territories 1
- Nunavut 0
COVID-19 Testing
Each Canadian spot is testing citizens, starting with front-line workers and people at high-risk. The country has tested 161,603 people so far.
Here’s the number of tests each province and territory has done:
- B.C. 31,739
- Alberta 35,000
- Saskatchewan 6,915
- Manitoba 5,606
- Ontario 38,550
- Quebec 36,105
- New Brunswick 1,096
- Nova Scotia 2,349
- Prince Edward Island 556
- Newfoundland and Labrador 1,491
- Yukon 517
- Northwest Territories 559
- Nunavut 166
So far, about 28% of B.C.’s cases have recovered.
While cases continue to rise, provincial and federal governments are working together to flatten the curve. Until then, Canada should practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.
