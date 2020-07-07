Anti-Racism Protests In B.C. Haven’t Led To COVID-19 Cases

Despite thousands gathering across B.C. in recent weeks, health officials have found no link between COVID-19 cases and anti-racism protests.

“We follow up on every single case here in B.C., as you know,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Currently we do not have any cases that have been associated with the protests that took place.”

She added that the same can be said for some U.S. protests, including ones in Washington and Oregon.

Dr. Henry suggested a number of reasons for the lack of new cases. Many people wore masks while attending and maintained distance from others. And while being outside does not guarantee safety, it does help with limiting the spread of COVID-19.

However, Dr. Henry pointed out that there is a difference between holding protests outside and hosting large beach parties.

“There’s something inherently different between what you’re doing with a group of people partying on a beach versus what we’ve been seeing with some of these protests,” Henry added. “That was surprising. I think many of us thought that it would be a similar risk.”

B.C. held a few rallies in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, with the largest protests on June 5th and June 19th.

