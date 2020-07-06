B.C.’s Deadliest COVID-19 Outbreak Site Has Officially Recovered

Fraser Health Authority has declared B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, at Langley Lodge, officially over.

The long-term care home had multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, since the pandemic began. It resulted in 25 deaths, while affecting 51 residents and 15 staff members.

“We worked very closely with Langley Lodge to further support the facility leadership and staff. In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak control measures, we deployed our ultraviolet germicidal irradiation machine to the site with infection control specialists,” said Fraser Health in a news release.

Fraser Health first announced the outbreak on April 28th, but the onset of symptoms in the last confirmed COVID-19 case was on June 5th.

More than half of the 177 COVID-19 deaths are linked to care homes, including the first one at the Lynn Valley Care Centre. The outbreak at Lynn Valley was declared over in May.

Last week, B.C. relaxed some pandemic restrictions for care homes, including allowing long-term care residents to have one designated visitor.

B.C. is now in Phase 3 of its Restart plan, allowing more businesses to open across the province.

