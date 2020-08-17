Nearly 13,000 Americans Have Tried To Enter Canada Since March

Canada and the U.S. are extending the border closure by another month, but that hasn’t stopped nearly 13,000 Americans from trying to cross over.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, 12,819 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the border between March 22-August 5th.

RELATED: Nearly 40% of British Columbians Want More COVID-19 Restrictions

More than a quarter of those members said they were coming to Canada to sightsee.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 of the Americans were trying to enter for recreational purposes and more than 600 were trying to cross for non-essential shopping.

The Canada-U.S. border was first closed in mid-March and has seen a monthly extension of its closure since.

Of the many Americans who have tried to cross over, one floated down the river naked to try and evade police.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.