Vancouver isn’t known as Hollywood North for no reason, and this May, there are tons of movies and shows being filmed throughout the city. This is a prime opportunity for fans and film enthusiasts to check around the city to see if they can spot the sets and actors from their favourite series.

Here’s a look at everything being filmed in Vancouver this May.

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All The Movies And Shows Filming In Metro Vancouver This May

Time Out

You may have seen posts about Adam Sandler being in Vancouver, playing basketball and grabbing a bite to eat. He’s in town to film Time Out alongside Willem Dafoe.

Time Out is a remake of the 2001 French film L’Emploi Du Temps, which follows a man whose life unravels as he tries to hide his job loss from his family and friends. Filming began back on March 31 and is expected to continue through May 30.

The Last of Us, Season 3

The Last of Us is back again with a third season. The hit series has previously filmed its first and second seasons in Metro Vancouver; you might have seen the apocalyptic sets around the city before in parks, and even on the UBC campus.

The series features star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Filming started on March 2 and will last through November 27.

Yellowjackets, Season 4

Yellowjackets is now filming its fourth season. The series follows a group of teenage soccer players who are working to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. You may have seen the show being filmed at some iconic Vancouver locations like David Lam Park and the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Filming started back on February 25 and will continue through July 30.

Other Series and Films