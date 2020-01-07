Deal Alert: Round-Trips To Maui, Hawaii Are Currently On Sale For Just $387

Winter is here and the snow is coming, so now is as good of a time as any to escape from Vancouver to Maui.

Air Canada is currently hosting a Worldwide Seat Sale, as they did during Thanksgiving, with flights to various destinations around the globe on sale.

The best destination for the best price, however, is arguably Maui, Hawaii, which you can get a 7-day round-trip to for just $386.35, all taxes included.

Vancouver To Maui

Here’s the itinerary:

Air Canada’s Worldwide Seat Sale is only running until Monday, January 13th, so act quick!

For those who want to get away, but not that far away, we’ve found a cute 200 square-feet cabin in BC that you can book for just $70 a night, as well as a 440 square-feet treehouse suite for just $67!

For more great international and local travel deals, check out our Deals section!