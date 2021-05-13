7 Fun and Affordable Date Ideas You Can Still Do Right Now

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Spring love is in the air, and we want to help liven it up with some date ideas.

No matter the restrictions, there are still a number of fun dates to go on with your significant other in and around Metro Vancouver.

These ideas won’t break the bank, though it’s never a bad idea to add in some flowers or gifts to make the date even sweeter.

RELATED: Concert Comeback? 4 More Shows Announced For Venues Across Vancouver

Planning A Date? Try These Ideas:

Drop By The Boozy Pop-up Event On Granville Island

What’s more romantic than day drinking with your ‘bae’. You won’t want to miss this pop-up event by Granville Island Brewing. It’ll showcase their summer Peach Sour brew, in collaboration with Lee’s Donuts. Entry is free with purchase.

Check Out A Drive Thru Food Truck Fest We all know that good eats makes for good dates. This year there are a couple of food truck festivals in the Fraser Valley, and each run a couple of days with a number of different foods available. Depending on where you are located, you may want to check out the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in either Surrey, Abbotsford or Chilliwack. Costs will depend on what or how much you order. Enjoy Glow in the Dark Mini Golf Because dates are better in the dark… why not golf then too? This would make for a romantic evening, and bonus, if you are not good at mini golf your date may not even notice. West Coast Mini Putt in Richmond, has taken a 18-hole course and split it up, divided it up by light and black light, it’s worth checking out. Cost is $14.30 per person. Catch A Movie Under The Star In Langley, you can go to a drive-in and watch a movie in your car… what is more romantic than that? The shows are scheduled and require tickets purchased in advance, so ensure to check online to get the perfect flick. The cost is $15 – $16 per person. Have A Paddle Boat Date Imagine being on the water on a nice day with the love of your life, or someone you like or crushing on hard. Impress them with a romantic paddle through a lake or stream. There are many rental companies along False Creek, Granville Island, Deer Lake and more that rents small boats for use. Cost can run up starting usually at $25/hour. Dimensions Art Gallery This gallery in Vancouver is a fun way to take some fun pictures and make some memories with your date. There are a number of illusions and physical settings to allow you get creative with your camera and share how much fun you two are on social media. Cost of entrance to the Dimensions Art Gallery is about $20-$25 per person. Shoot Each Other… With Paintballs In Surrey, Ambush Paintball allows you to have a ton of active fun with your date. See if they can keep up with you with some friendly competition, or get out some of that pent up anger out and then make-up afterwards with a celebratory meal for the winner. If paintball done in duos is something you enjoy, just make sure to wear some padding. Cost is $35 per person. Stay updated on things happening in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.