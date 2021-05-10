5 Places That Serve The Best Sushi In Surrey

Is sushi your love language? Then you’re going to want to hit up one (or all) of these must-try spots to find the best sushi in Surrey.
Best Sushi in Surrey
Hanako Japanese Restaurant
Discover this popular restaurant and sushi bar that prepares a wide range of traditional Japanese specialties. Not only does their food taste amazing, but the presentation of their dishes is absolutely impeccable with so many vibrant colours displayed.
Yugafu Japanese Bistro
Head over to this spot to get your fix of authentic Japanese cuisine. Order everything from sushi, nigiri sushi, sashimi, donburi, maki and a variety of fried foods. One thing is for sure, you won’t leave here hungry.
Two Guys Sushi Restaurant
This restaurant is actually in White Rock, but it’s worth going the extra distance. They’re best known for their Asian fusion cuisine with creatively plated sushi, grilled fish and sake. And that’s just a few of the many incredible items off their menu.
Sushi & Roll
Stop by this bustling Japanese eatery and sushi bar that is all about classic rolls, fresh sushi and tempura. Their nigiri sushi line-up includes chop scallops, ebi, inari, tamago, tuna, salmon, unagi and everything else your heart (and stomach) could possibly desire.
Sapporo Kitchen
They have two locations in Metro Vancouver, one in Surrey and the other in Delta. Try their maki sushi, aburi sushi, oshi sushi, specialty rolls, sashimi don and donburi. They also have DIY kits where you can customize your sushi experience.
