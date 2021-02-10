Surrey Will Soon Be Home To One Of The Only Jollibee Locations In BC

Oh, jolly day! Jollibee, the fast food chain made popular in the Philippines is getting ready to open its first location in Surrey.

It will actually be the second Jollibee location in BC, with the first location expected to open in downtown Vancouver sometime in the next few months.

Jollibee Surrey

The City of Surrey recently approved development plans for the new location which will be a stand-alone building within the Strawberry Hill shopping centre off the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue.

For those familiar with the area, the new proposed building would be situated between the Quiznos and OK Tire, across the newly opened Five Guys restaurant.

While an official opening date has yet to be confirmed, the restaurant is not expected to open it’s Surrey location anytime soon.

Jollibee is best known for its crispy chicken but it has a plethora of other mouth-watering options as well.

They serve sweet spaghetti dishes, Palabok, buttered corn and rice. They even have dessert and their peach mango pie is to die for.

Jollibee Surrey Location

When: TBA

Where: 12101 72nd Avenue in the Strawberry Hill shopping centre

