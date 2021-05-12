Concert Comeback? 4 More Shows Announced For Venues Across Vancouver

This fall and beyond is shaping up to be a full of concerts. In addition to shows announced earlier this Spring, Live Nation just released a new batch of concerts coming to Vancouver.

After nearly a 1.5 year hiatus, Vancouver has a slew of concerts in the pipeline:

Vancouver Concert Announcements:

Cory and the Wongnotes, featuring Antwaun Stanley will be performing at the Hollywood Theatre on November, 2021

Caribou is coming to the Commodore on February 18 and 19, 2022

Ashe is playing at the Commodore Ballroom on April 4, 2022

Sons of Kemet will be at the Imperial on April 7, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first set of Vancouver live performances announced this year. Eric Church will be hosting a concert this fall at Rogers Arena. Music Festivals will also be returning for the first time in 2 years. In addition, major artists like The Weeknd have provided new tour dates for 2022.

One thing is for sure, fans and event organizers are looking forward to bringing back entertainment into the city.

