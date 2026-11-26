British Columbia is full of hikes that lead to beautiful viewing points showing off the most serene of scenery, but this Vancouver Island hike will lead you to an abandoned plane crash nestled amongst the lush greenery.

The Tofino Plane Crash Hike is eerie and filled with history.

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Tofino Plane Crash Hike

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The site features a crashed Royal Canadian Air Force Canso 11007 that went down shortly after takeoff back in 1945.

The well-marked but muddy trail is an easy trek just south of Radar Hill. You will see a small drawing of a plane on a telephone pole when you first begin.

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After one kilometre into your hike, you will reach a creepy old building that is littered with graffiti. Exit through the back of the building and continue following the trail until you get to the site.

It’s all worth it once you reach the abandoned plane crash, which in spite of the damage done initially, it has remained quite intact over the years.

The trail is a total of five kilometres round trip with minimal elevation.

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You can find the abandoned plane crash site at 2040 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino.