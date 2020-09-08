While West Vancouver has its fair share of stunning real estate, this “Italian Designer Mansion” stands in a league of its own.

The custom-made European-style home overlooks the West Vancouver waterfront, offering panoramic ocean and mountain views. Paired with all the luxury you could imagine, the home offers the glamour you would find in Beverly Hills or Miami.

Here are some numbers to get you started:

Location : 5358 Kensington Crescent, West Vancouver, BC

Year Built : 2018

Listing Price : $22,800,000

Listed by : Holly Wood

Interior : 12,254 square-feet

Lot : 38,750 square-feet

Floors : 3

Bedrooms : 7

Bathrooms : 8 (+1 Half)

Italian Designer Mansion

In addition, the “Italian Designer Mansion” also comes equipped with the following amenities:

Elevator

20-foot ceilings

Custom-made light fixtures

Multiple skylights

Central air conditioning

42 x 20 swimming pool

Jacuzzi and sauna

2 laundry rooms

Stone fireplace

With imported Italian marble flooring throughout the home and not one, but two grand staircases the home emulates both European sophistication and style while offering views of Bowen Island and Eagle Harbour. Not to mention, there’s an acre of perfectly manicured lawns with palm trees, and blooming plants.

But don’t take our word for it. Check out the home’s 3D virtual walkthrough or highlight reel below:

To learn more about the Italian Designer Mansion, check out the official listing by Holly Wood.

