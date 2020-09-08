Look Inside The $22.8M Italian Designer Mansion In West Vancouver (PHOTOS)

604 Now | @604now | September 8, 2020
More
Italian Designer Mansion West Vancouver
Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby's

While West Vancouver has its fair share of stunning real estate, this “Italian Designer Mansion” stands in a league of its own.

The custom-made European-style home overlooks the West Vancouver waterfront, offering panoramic ocean and mountain views. Paired with all the luxury you could imagine, the home offers the glamour you would find in Beverly Hills or Miami.

Here are some numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 5358 Kensington Crescent, West Vancouver, BC
  • Year Built: 2018
  • Listing Price: $22,800,000
  • Listed by: Holly Wood
  • Interior: 12,254 square-feet
  • Lot: 38,750 square-feet
  • Floors: 3
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 8 (+1 Half)

Italian Designer Mansion

Italian Designer Mansion West Vancouver

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Italian Designer Mansion West Vancouver

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Italian Designer Mansion West Vancouver

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

Italian Designer Mansion West Vancouver

Photo: Holly Wood / Sotheby’s

In addition, the “Italian Designer Mansion” also comes equipped with the following amenities:

  • Elevator
  • 20-foot ceilings
  • Custom-made light fixtures
  • Multiple skylights
  • Central air conditioning
  • 42 x 20 swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi and sauna
  • 2 laundry rooms
  • Stone fireplace

With imported Italian marble flooring throughout the home and not one, but two grand staircases the home emulates both European sophistication and style while offering views of Bowen Island and Eagle Harbour. Not to mention, there’s an acre of perfectly manicured lawns with palm trees, and blooming plants.

But don’t take our word for it. Check out the home’s 3D virtual walkthrough or highlight reel below:

To learn more about the Italian Designer Mansion, check out the official listing by Holly Wood.

 

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.

You Might Also Like:

Log in or create an account to save content