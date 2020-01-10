Have you ever seen a mansion with a river running directly through it? If not, this waterfront property on 529 Swanwick Road near Victoria, British Columbia will be a sight to behold.
Here are a few numbers to get your started.
Location: 529 Swanwick Road, Metchosin, British Columbia
Sale Price: $12,888,000
Year Built: 2006
Interior: 10,700 square-feet
Lot: 67 acres
Floors: 1
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 4 (+2 Half Bathrooms)
And here’s a peek inside.
Designed by award-winning Marko Simcic, this beautiful waterfront property sits at the southern end of Vancouver Island, minutes away from Victoria.
The 67-acre waterfront land it sits on offers 1,400 feet of shoreline and private beach, and the home is equipped with the following amenities:
- Granite Countertops
- Guest House
- Library
- Security System
- Spa / Hot Tub
- Tennis Court
- Walk-in Closets
- Billiards Room
- Intercom System
- Media Room / Home Theater
- Outdoor Kitchen
- Porte-Cochere
- Underground Lawn Sprinkler
- Wine Cellar / Grotto
- Outdoor Pool
- Caretaker House
- Boat House
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Radiant Floor Heating
The property maintains a beautiful harmony between sleek, modern design and water, similar to a masterpiece of a mansion in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood in Vancouver.
It’s not quite as sprawling as the 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove and 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate, but it sure is a beauty.
All photos via Victoria Luxury Group.
