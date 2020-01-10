Inside A $12.9M, 67-Acre Waterfront Property In Victoria With A River

Howard Chai | January 10, 2020
More
Victoria Waterfront Property
Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Have you ever seen a mansion with a river running directly through it? If not, this waterfront property on 529 Swanwick Road near Victoria, British Columbia will be a sight to behold.

Here are a few numbers to get your started.

Location: 529 Swanwick RoadMetchosinBritish Columbia

Sale Price: $12,888,000

Year Built: 2006

Interior: 10,700 square-feet

Lot: 67 acres

Floors: 1

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 (+2 Half Bathrooms)

529 Swanwick Road

And here’s a peek inside.

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Waterfront Victoria Home

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Waterfront Victoria Home

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

529 Swanwick Road

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Victoria Waterfront Property

Photo: Victoria Luxury Group

Designed by award-winning Marko Simcic, this beautiful waterfront property sits at the southern end of Vancouver Island, minutes away from Victoria.

The 67-acre waterfront land it sits on offers 1,400 feet of shoreline and private beach, and the home is equipped with the following amenities:

  • Granite Countertops
  • Guest House
  • Library
  • Security System
  • Spa / Hot Tub
  • Tennis Court
  • Walk-in Closets
  • Billiards Room
  • Intercom System
  • Media Room / Home Theater
  • Outdoor Kitchen
  • Porte-Cochere
  • Underground Lawn Sprinkler
  • Wine Cellar / Grotto
  • Outdoor Pool
  • Caretaker House
  • Boat House
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Radiant Floor Heating

The property maintains a beautiful harmony between sleek, modern design and water, similar to a masterpiece of a mansion in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood in Vancouver.

It’s not quite as sprawling as the 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove and 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate, but it sure is a beauty.

All photos via Victoria Luxury Group

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section!

Log in or create an account to save content