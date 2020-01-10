Have you ever seen a mansion with a river running directly through it? If not, this waterfront property on 529 Swanwick Road near Victoria, British Columbia will be a sight to behold.

Here are a few numbers to get your started.

Location: 529 Swanwick Road, Metchosin, British Columbia

Sale Price: $12,888,000

Year Built: 2006

Interior: 10,700 square-feet

Lot: 67 acres

Floors: 1

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 (+2 Half Bathrooms)

And here’s a peek inside.

Designed by award-winning Marko Simcic, this beautiful waterfront property sits at the southern end of Vancouver Island, minutes away from Victoria.

The 67-acre waterfront land it sits on offers 1,400 feet of shoreline and private beach, and the home is equipped with the following amenities:

Granite Countertops

Guest House

Library

Security System

Spa / Hot Tub

Tennis Court

Walk-in Closets

Billiards Room

Intercom System

Media Room / Home Theater

Outdoor Kitchen

Porte-Cochere

Underground Lawn Sprinkler

Wine Cellar / Grotto

Outdoor Pool

Caretaker House

Boat House

Vaulted Ceilings

Radiant Floor Heating

The property maintains a beautiful harmony between sleek, modern design and water, similar to a masterpiece of a mansion in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood in Vancouver.

It’s not quite as sprawling as the 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove and 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate, but it sure is a beauty.

All photos via Victoria Luxury Group.

