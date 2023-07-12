5 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed at Playland

Playland in Vancouver is a beloved amusement park that has been entertaining visitors for almost a century.

The iconic landmark is known for its thrilling rides, lively atmosphere, and vibrant attractions. So it should come as no surprise that it has been used numerous times for filming TV shows and movies.

RELATED: 11 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Squamish

Vancouver is often referred to as Hollywood North, and with Playland / PNE being North America’s second-largest fair, it has had it’s fair share of coverage.

Since as early as 1990, Playland has enticed film sets, hosting a variety of well-known movies and TV shows. The site’s captivating features and exhilarating roller coasters makes it an extremely attractive set.

Movies filmed at Playland

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

This coming of age film captures the highs and lows of the teenage experiences in a high school backdrop. Potentially symbolic of the high and lows, is a scene in the movie where the main character played by Hailee Steinfeld goes on the ferries wheel with a boy. The situation starts cute, but quickly spirals into an extremely awkward situation that perfectly sums up dating as a teenager.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Playland provided the ideal location for the humorous summer adventures of Greg Heffley in this beloved family film, based on the popular book series. In the boardwalk scene, Playland takes center stage, featuring the iconic (but now retired) Corkscrew roller coaster and The Revelation (known as “Cranium Shaker” in the movie). The bustling scene also showcases other exciting rides that add to the park’s vibrant atmosphere.

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

This action-packed comedy, where cats and dogs engaged in a secret war filled with hilarious animal antics at some point makes it way to Playland. It features the now-retired Wave Swinger ride, but you can also see a number of rides in the background shots. This includes the Crazy Beach ride that just retired in 2021.

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Playland’s exhilarating rides and roller coasters added an extra level of terror to the characters’ gripping experiences in this suspenseful horror film. The opening scene features the now-retired Corkscrew roller coaster as “Devil’s Flight”, and the Hellevator tower as “High Dive”.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Adam Sandler’s iconic sports comedy brought uproarious laughter and outrageous golfing moments to Playland, highlighting the park’s vibrant atmosphere in memorable scenes that had audiences in stitches.

Other Movies & TV shows filmed at Playland