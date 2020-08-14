Here’s What A $24m Castle-Like Home Looks Like

To get a place that’s worthy of royalty, you only have to look as far as the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Right now, you can get this elegant gated mansion for $24 million, complete with a tennis court, indoor pool and a massive garden.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 3738 Selkirk Street, Vancouver

Year Built: 2000

Sale Price: $23,985,000

Interior: 10,223 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

