Here’s What A $24m Castle-Like Home Looks Like

Dana Bowen | August 14, 2020
Photos: RE/MAX Crest Realty

To get a place that’s worthy of royalty, you only have to look as far as the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Right now, you can get this elegant gated mansion for $24 million, complete with a tennis court, indoor pool and a massive garden.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 3738 Selkirk Street, Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2000
  • Sale Price: $23,985,000
  • Interior: 10,223 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

