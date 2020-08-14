Here’s What A $24m Castle-Like Home Looks Like

To get a place that’s worthy of royalty, you only have to look as far as the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
Right now, you can get this elegant gated mansion for $24 million, complete with a tennis court, indoor pool and a massive garden.
RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 3738 Selkirk Street, Vancouver
- Year Built: 2000
- Sale Price: $23,985,000
- Interior: 10,223 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a look at the place:
Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $15.8 million Surrey mansion.
All photos via: Rew.ca.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.