21 Rules You Need to Know to Survive in Vancouver, According To Vancouver

Rain City, we asked you what rules someone needs to know to survive in Vancouver and you answered.

As a matter of fact, over 500 responses of wisdom were garnered and shared with us. Here are our reader’s top 21 tips to help you navigate the city and ensure you make it out alive…

1. We live in a beautiful rainforest, might as well learn to appreciate the beauty of rain.

2. Watch out for cyclists, they think they own the place.

3. Buy a waterPROOF raincoat. Water resistant isn’t enough.

4. Pee before hitting the Skytrain.

5. Find a cheap place to eat because you won’t find a cheap place to live.

6. Surrey is not as bad as the news makes it out to be.

7. It’s in the initials – B.C. – bring cash.

8. Don’t wear flip flops on Hastings street.

9. Don’t leave any valuables in your car.

10. Avoid driving in Richmond.

11. Don’t buy drugs you might get baby powder.

12. Expect to get lost in Metrotown.

13. Open ALL the windows on the buses from March to October.

14. Learn how to complain about EVERYTHING!

15. Avoid the Roxy (apparently).

16. Bring your bike inside if you can, unless you don’t mind losing parts or the whole thing.

17. Learn to understand the Downtown Eastside.

18. Learn to appreciate other cultures.

19. Highways 1, 7 and 99 are the best ways out.

20. Microclimates are a thing (some parts of Metro Vancouver get snow while others don’t)

21. Elderly women will not hesitate to shove you around on public transit. Keep your head up and your elbows out.

Is there any others you would add to the list? Share your ideas in the comments below!