13 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (April 1 – 3)

Don’t let Thursday’s weather fool you, rain is coming in time for the weekend. But it’s Vancouver, so we must continue to do what we have to do, including having a fun weekend. To aid and abet you having the best weekend possible, we compiled a list of fun things to do this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend

The Big Cherry Blossom Picnic

There is a big cherry blossom picnic in Yaletown this Saturday and it’s free to attend. David Lam Park was named in honour of the person who gifted hundreds of cherry trees to the city and people are invited to the park on that day to witness them in full bloom.

Last year’s winning haiku poem will be celebrated, there will be origami, printmaking, painting, drawing, photo ops, and food trucks. You can also pre-order a bento box catered exclusively for the cherry blossom festival.

When & Where: April 2 at David Lam Park

Markus Schulz at Celebrities Nightclub

Schulz is a trance DJ from Germany. He produces his own music and has many high profile remixes to his name spanning his long career.

When & Where: April 2 at Celebrities

Festival Du Bois

The 33rd edition of Festival du Bois returns live to Mackin Park in Coquitlam for a weekend of brilliant folk, roots, global and Québécois music from French Canada and beyond. After a highly successful online event in 2021, in-person audiences can expect an enthusiastic “welcome back” for concerts and more in the Grand Chapiteau (big tent) and other venues in Mackin Park, Coquitlam.

This is a family friendly event.

When and Where: April 1 – 3 at Mackin Park in Coquitlam

A Disney Drag Show ENCORE

Presented by Farm Country Brewing you’re invited to spend another night watching your favorite Disney movies become real life nightmares! It’s where Beers and the Magic Kingdom meet.

When & Where: April 3 at Farm Country Brewing, 20555 56 Ave. Langley

Ongoing Things To Do

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show.

As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Drive-In Movies

Drive-in theatres are a classic date option, as well as a pandemic safe way to spend the night not in your house. The Twilight drive-in theatre in Langley is screening two movies this weekend and you can roll up to watch one or both.

Here’s a look at what’s playing this Friday and Saturday.

Chase Cherry Blossoms

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—when a sea of pink can be seen taking over Vancouver streets. The arrival of cherry blossoms in Vancouver has a long-standing history that symbolizes Spring has truly sprung.

Some buds have already started to blossom across the lower mainland, and you can soak them in should we have a break from the rain.

Comedy After Dark

This week’s Friday show features headliner Ola Dada. There are two shows, one at 7:30 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

When & Where: April 1 at 117 W Pender St.

Catch a $2.99 Movie at Cineplex

Pay only $2.99 per person for a family oriented movie Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

When & Where: Saturdays ongoing at participating Cineplex Odeons

Watch the White Caps

Vancouver’s White Caps will play Sporting Kansas City.

When & Where: April 2 at BC Place

Improv Cocktail Hour – Comedy with a Twist

Every Saturday at 10 p.m. at Havana Theatre on Commercial Dr. hosts improv night with cocktails. The event invites you to be whisked away by the magic of comedy and alcohol.

When & Where: April 2 at Havana Theatre

Watch the Canucks

It’s a home game – Canucks vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

When & Where: April 3 at Roger’s Arena

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator at Science World

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver.

Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Where: 999 Canada Place

