Here’s Everything Screening at Metro Vancouver’s Drive-In Theatre This Weekend

Drive-in theatres are a classic date option, as well as a pandemic safe way to spend the night not in your house. The Twilight drive-in theatre in Langley is screening two movies this weekend and you can roll up to watch one or both.

Here’s a look at what’s playing this Friday and Saturday.

The Lost City

The movie stars Channing Tatum as a handsome cover model and Sandra Bullock as the romance novel author that employs him. Bullock’s character is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire believing she will lead him to buried treasure, and Tatum goes to her rescue.

Spider Man: No Way Home

When Spider Man’s civilian identity is revealed he loses a shot at a normal life. So he turns to magic to make it better, but it only makes it worse. All the old villains are transplanted from alternative universes, all gunning for Peter Parker. Spider Man must fight them and also grapple with the ethics of spell casting and restorative justice.

Screening Times

Both movies are being screened Friday and Saturday. Lost City plays first at 7:50 p.m. and Spider Man at 9:55 p.m. Those who roll up for the 7:50 p.m. show are invited to stay for the second at no additional cost.

The price is the same for people coming to watch only the second show or who leave after the first.

Pricing is as follows: one car with one person will cost $25, with two people $35, three people $45, etc.

Purchasing tickets online ahead of time is advised.

Twilight Drive-In

When: April 1 & 2

Where: 3350 260th Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

Admission: $25 for one person, $35 for two people, $45 for three people, etc.

