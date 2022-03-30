Vancouver Is Hosting a Big Cherry Blossom Picnic with Private Sushi Chefs

There is a big cherry blossom picnic in Yaletown this Saturday and it’s free to attend.

David Lam Park was named in honour of the person who gifted hundreds of cherry trees to the city and people are invited to the park on that day to witness them in full bloom.

It’s shaping up to be a whole day affair.

Last year’s winning haiku poem will be celebrated, there will be origami, printmaking, painting, drawing, photo ops, and food trucks. You can also pre-order a bento box catered exclusively for the cherry blossom festival.

The event is being attended by representatives of the three First Nations, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, whose unceded territory Vancouver occupies.

The Big Picnic

Where: David Lam Park in Yaletown

When: Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

