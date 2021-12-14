12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS: Win Tickets to Experience The Tinseltown Bar

As part of our 12 Days of Giveaways, we’re giving away a 4-pack of passes for you and your friends to enjoy the new Tinseltown experience in Vancouver!

⠀

The pop-up event is a fully immersive Santa’s workshop inspired cocktail bar with festive decor like no other.

To enter, simply follow the rules below.

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win 4-tickets to Tinseltown via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! https://bit.ly/3m66GNY #604NowHolidays

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 23, 2021.

The lucky winners will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.