12 Days of Giveaways: We’re Giving Away Thousands In Exciting Prizes

It’s that time of year, and we here at 604 Now we want to make your season more Merry and Bright.

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough year, and we want to take some time to spread some cheer however we can. The holiday season is a time to celebrate family, friends and be thankful for all we have.

So from December 5th to December 16th, we’ll be running one exciting giveaway every single day.

What’s up for grabs? Each day will offer a new surprise ranging from gift cards, tickets to attractions, and even an amazing local hotel package!

Check back here daily (or follow us on Instagram) to see what we're giving away and how to enter. Also keep an eye out for the entry deadlines as they will vary for each contest. Good luck and happy holidays!

12 Days of Giveaways

Day 1

Prize: Win a $250 Gift Card to Best Buy.

Status: Open. Enter directly on Instagram below or online here.

Day 2

Prize: Win a $100 gift card for Uncle Fatih’s Pizza.

Status: Open. Enter directly on Instagram below or online here.

Day 3

Launching soon.

