For Day 11 of our 12 Days of Giveaways, we’re giving away 3 gift cards for you to treat your sweet tooth with the best chimney cakes around.

You may see their food trucks at local festivals, or even smelled their freshly baked cakes while out holiday shopping. The Praguery offers unique and delectable hand-rolled chimney cakes, which are adorned in sugar and cinnamon to make it the perfect holiday treat. Top it off with ice cream and it’s pure heaven. For a limited time, you can even get your hands on their seasonal Christmas Gingerbread treat!

We’ve partnered The Praguery to give away 3 x $50 gift cards. To enter, simply follow the rules below!

CONTEST

To enter, please follow the rules on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)



Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 23, 2021.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.