20 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Long Weekend (Feb. 14-17)

Between the Olympics anniversary and Valentine’s Day, there is so much to do this long weekend. It can be a tough decision, but we’re here to help you out.

Here are 20 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Valentine’s Day

Stoplight Party

About: The Portside Pub is hosting a party for those taken or single – just make sure to get a bracelet at the door to match your status. If you bring a picture of your ex to shred, you’ll get a free Fireball sample.

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 8 pm

Cost: $12

Gravitational Attraction

About: What’s more romantic than a night gazing up at the stars? The Planetarium Star Theatre is hosting a soiree with drinks, appetizers and live music.

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 8 pm

Cost: $35

Sealed With a Fish

About: Enjoy a romantic meal alongside a tuxedo’d guest, as a penguin joins you for your meal. Afterwards, learn about the sex lives of aquatic animals because… why not?

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm

Cost: Varies

Valentine’s Day at Rocky Mountain Flatbread

About: For a dinner out on V-day, Rocky Mountain Flatbread is offering a delicious 3-course dinner, featuring handmade raw chocolate pairings from Koko Monk Chocolates.

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 5 pm

Cost: Varies

Masquerade Corset Ball

About: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a masquerade ball at Vancouver’s Heritage Hall. So, don your finest masked and corsetted inspired costumes and enter a Venetian carnivale adorned in glamorous mystery.

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 7 pm

Cost: $99

Happy Anti-Valentine’s Day

About: This free event is for those with no romantic plans. Join three local musicians for a night of “love songs, unrequited love songs and everything in between.”

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 8 pm

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Olympics Celebration

Illuminate Yaletown

About: The free arts and technology festival is transforming the neighbourhood into an immersive and interactive light exhibition, over two days.

Date: Friday, February 14-15, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm each day

Cost: Free

Try Out Curling

About: Hillcrest Community Centre is offering two-hour long sessions of curling, where you can learn all the basics of the sport at no cost.

Date:Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 10 am & 12:30 pm

Cost: Free

Fire & Ice Show

About: At the base of Whistler mountain, you can catch some of the best skiers and riders jump and flip through blazing rings of fire. They’ll be accompanied by fire spinners, a DJ and fireworks.

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 7-7:30 pm

Cost: Free

Free Pancake Breakfast

About: Head to the Whistler Public Library for a free pancake breakfast. Bring your own reusable mug to fill up on hot drinks.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 10 am-12 pm

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Fan Expo Vancouver

About: This three-day expo features vendors, panels, workshops and celebrity guests for cosplay, gaming and sci-fi lovers among others.

Date: Saturday, February 15-Monday, February 17, 2020

Time: 10 am each day

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Always A Bridesmaid

About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.

Date: Now until February 21, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Friday January 24th, 2020 – Monday September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

IKEA Valentine’s Dinner

About: IKEA wants to be your Valentine this year. The furniture store is hosting a special Valentine’s Day 3-course meal at its Richmond and Coquitlam locations.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 5-7 pm

Cost: $34.99

Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

About: This festival is in its 10th year and brings together 44 participating restaurants who are offering unique hot chocolate recipes. You have more than 100 to choose from, so you best get started.

Date: Now until Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Laduree Macarons for Two

About: Paris brand Laduree is offering a special treat at their Robson Street location. Here, you can order and dig into a gourmet heart-shaped macaron with your loved one (or BFF).

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: $20

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

