8 Vancouver Restaurants Serving Special Valentine’s Day Meals

Vancouver is celebrating Valentine’s Day with some of the city’s best eateries offering up special meals to mark the occasion.

There’s everything from seafood and Italian to vegetarian options and even a cocktail bar. Start planning your date night out ASAP.

Ancora Waterfront Dining

Spend Valentine’s Day in two delicious ways, thanks to Ancora. They’re hosting romantic set menus, available at their False Creek and Ambleside locations. The Valentine’s plates include a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. Try dishes like: salmon tartare, matane shrimp risotto, aji panda glazed sablefish and manjari chocolate mousse for two. It’s available for $99 per person. There’s also a vegetarian option available for $79.

Beetbox

The newly-opened plant based eatery is hosting a vegan wine and dairy-free cheese night on Valentine’s Day, starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is in partnership with Blue Heron creamery, a Vancouver producer of 100% plant based products. Enjoy canapes and wine while mingling with others. Tickets are $25 per person.

Cibo Trattoria and UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar

Dig into a romantic three-course meal with featured dishes including Taleggio con arugula e pear insulate, pollo al Marsala and cioccolato for $49 per person. The items are available a la carte, in addition to their regular fare. Head next door to UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar, where you can get their signature libation—the ‘French Kiss’ which consists of Empress gin, Martini Bianco vermouth, St. Germain elderflower liqueur and fresh lemon juice for $14.

Ristorante Di Beppe

Check out this Gastown hotspot with a special dinner including a decadent (and shareable) dessert of a chocolate budino tart with toasted marshmallows for $10. The restaurant will also donate 10 per cent of the proceeds from all pizza sales throughout Valentine’s Day weekend to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

You Might Also Like:

Pizzeria Farina

Sink your teeth into a heart-shaped Margherita pizza at Pizzeria Farina. It’s topped with tomato sauce, for di latte, olive oil and basil and will be available for $16 starting at 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day while supplies last. The pizza is available for dine-in guests only, with a limit of one heart-shaped pizza per order.

Pourhouse

Make a stop at Gastown’s Pourhouse to take advantage of their perfect-for-pairs dinner menu. It’s a four-course feast for $99 per couple. It includes gourmet snacks such as foie gras torchon, BC oysters and a black truffle custard tart as well as lobster ravioli and salmon wellington. Save room for dessert—they’re whipping up chocolate rose champagne.

Juke Fried Chicken

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Southern-style with their ‘Let’s Cluck’ Fried Chicken Bouquets. The arrangement includes eight mouthwatering pieces of their signature chicken, in decorative wrap for $29 each. Pick one up to give to that special someone or dine in with their other dishes up for grabs, including: sticky pork ribs, salads and snacks in addition to an array of classic cocktails, beer and wine.

Wildebeest

Indulge in a multi-course feast that’s the perfect meal for double dates this Valentine’s Day. There’s a selection of dishes such as poached sablefish, confit pork belly and Beretta Farms flat iron steak. They will also have a dark chocolate ganache with preserved titan cherry, cannoli pastry and Chantilly. It’s available for $69 per person.

For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.