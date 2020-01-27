Nothing says love like a bouquet full of fried chicken. At least that’s what Juke Fried Chicken is serving up for the special day.

The Vancouver eatery is sharing the love on Valentine’s Day in true Southern style, with the return of its popular ‘Let’s Cluck’ Fried Chicken Bouquets.

They’re just like a bouquet of flowers but better. Find eight mouth-watering pieces of Juke’s signature gluten-free crispy fried chicken all wrapped up in decorative paper.

Last year, these sold out fast—so if you want to send one to your significant other (or treat yourself to) act quick! Available in limited quantities, orders can be made online for pickup at their Keefer Street location on Friday, Feb. 14.

Juke Fried Chicken Bouquets

When: Order online and pick-up Friday, Feb. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Juke Fried Chicken, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29 each plus tax

