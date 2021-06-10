People Are Literally Walking Into A Window Display To Drink Tea In Vancouver

If you love high tea and always looking for unique experiences then this is for you.

Tea in the Window is back for the 3rd year in a row, where afternoon tea can be served in a window display.

The window itself resides in the picturesque Hotel Vancouver which is known for delicious high tea as well as luxury displays. Now customers can be a part of that by “jumping in” to have their high tea.

Notch8 Restaurant at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver relaunched the Afternoon Tea in the Window service on June 7th, and bookings can currently be made until September 3rd.

Tea and treats are served in the hotel’s street-level window display right on West Georgia Street—and yes, you enter through the window.

The experience takes isolating very literally…if you don’t count being watched through a glass that is. These customers get to enjoy their meal completely separate to other patrons.

There is a maximum of two diners per booking, and it comes with a price tag of $69/person.

This is a very exclusive high tea experience as there is only two daily seating at 11am & 2pm. Bookings are available from Monday – Friday, but spots are booking up fast.

Notch8 also offers a more traditional afternoon tea experience on Saturdays and Sundays at 12pm and 2pm.

Notch 8 Tea In The Window

Location: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Hours: Monday through Friday 11 am & 2pm

Cost: $69 per person

Reservations: required online (expected to sell out)

