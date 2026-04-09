WestJet has recently launched a brand-new feature that will allow Canadians to streamline the booking process when using multiple airlines. Through WestJet.com, the WestJet app or the WestJet contact centre, travellers will be able to create an interline itinerary more easily than ever.

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WestJet Interline Booking

Beginning on April 8, WestJet guests can create itineraries comprised of multiple interline partner segments through WestJet’s website and contact centre.

“This significant enhancement will allow WestJet guests to eventually access hundreds of new destinations across six continents with nearly 50 interline partners, including its launch partner Copa, which is available for booking today,” said WestJet in a press release. “By the end of 2026, WestJet will enable direct channel sales with more than 10 interline partners, adding more than 100 net-new destinations through the airline’s world leading partner airline networks.”

This makes it super easy for guests to create seamless travel plans without the hassle of remembering which airline they booked with. You will be able to see all your travel details “within one reservation and with coordinated connections.” Moreover, you can manage changes and cancellations within the airline.

Guests also have the ability to earn WestJet Rewards on the entire interline booking, which includes the partner operated segments; and they can use WestJet points as a form of payment for redemption on their trip.

“At the first point in guests’ check-in process, they will receive all boarding passes, and baggage tags to their destination,” explained WestJet.

“Direct channel booking for interline is a meaningful enhancement for our guests looking to explore new horizons. They will enjoy benefits similar to a codeshare or WestJet operated itinerary, now with the luxury of more destinations. Whether they want to cross off a bucket list city like Lima or make their way to the Great Wall of China from Beijing, this change will make travel dreams within arm’s reach for many more Canadians,” said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director, Airport Affairs and Alliances.