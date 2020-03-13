Welcome Spring With These Magical Domes At A Secret Garden Patio In Vancouver

A magical dining experience has been unveiled in Vancouver to get you in the mood for Spring.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting the Secret Garden patio series. The outdoor oasis features five translucent domes that can accommodate up to six guests each.

All of the harbourside domes are decked out with flowers and fresh greenery. Soak up mountain views while digging into an all-new menu for the occasion.

Try the Secret Garden platter, which includes edamame hummus and naan, baked brie and Dungeness crab gratin with creme fraiche and white cheddar. The menu also includes a variety of fresh seafood, salads and decadent desserts.

As for cocktails, try the Kentucky Canon (Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial, Buffalo Trace bourbon, yuzu) and Through Rose Coloured Glasses (Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice gin, crème de violette, Noilly Prat vermouth).

On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can also enjoy their signature Afternoon Tea inside one of the domes. That line-up includes freshly baked scones, a smoked salmon bagel and a prosciutto croissant. Dig into a variety of sweet treats like their Earl Grey chocolate tarts, beignets, tiramisu or lemon tarts with rock sugar.

The Secret Garden is open now until April 5th. Reservations can be made on their website and are subject to a minimum spending of $250 and a two-hour time limit.

The Secret Garden at H Tasting Lounge

When: Now until April 5th 2020

Where: The Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

