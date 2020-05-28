$12.8M Gets You a Vancouver Mansion With Stunning Views + 12 Car Garage

More
Vancouver is chock-full of gorgeous real estate, but this $12.8 million mansion is for the true car collector.
Located in West Vancouver, the beachfront property features a two level 12-car garage. It also has a resort-style swimming pool and floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy waterfront views.
RELATED: This Is What a $24M Waterfront Home Looks Like in West Vancouver (Photos)
So, here are the specs:
- Location: 2626 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 1999
- Sale Price: $12,880,00
- Interior: 5,420 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a peek at the place:
To see other B.C. real estate, check out this $39 Million Vancouver mansion.
All photos via: Rew.ca.
If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.