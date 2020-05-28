$12.8M Gets You a Vancouver Mansion With Stunning Views + 12 Car Garage

Dana Bowen | May 28, 2020
Mansion feature
Photos: Malcolm Hasman / Rew

Vancouver is chock-full of gorgeous real estate, but this $12.8 million mansion is for the true car collector.

Located in West Vancouver, the beachfront property features a two level 12-car garage. It also has a resort-style swimming pool and floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy waterfront views.

So, here are the specs:

  • Location: 2626 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
  • Year Built: 1999
  • Sale Price: $12,880,00
  • Interior: 5,420 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a peek at the place: 

All photos via: Rew.ca.

