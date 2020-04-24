This Is What a $24M Waterfront Home Looks Like in West Vancouver (Photos)

Waterfront views can make all the difference when purchasing a home, but for $24 million you can get views from Stanley Park to Vancouver Island.
This West Vancouver mansion is on the market and features unique architecture, with Douglas fir timbered posts and a zinc roof.
The house is built with an open plan concept and features a media room, office, gym and multiple family rooms.
In addition, it comes with a heated jet pool, jacuzzi and fire pit pit overlooking the ocean.
Here are the specs:
- Location: 3190 Travers Avenue, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2004
- Sale Price: $23,800,00
- Interior: 8,871 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a peek at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
