This Is What a $24M Waterfront Home Looks Like in West Vancouver (Photos)

Dana Bowen | April 24, 2020
Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Waterfront views can make all the difference when purchasing a home, but for $24 million you can get views from Stanley Park to Vancouver Island. 

This West Vancouver mansion is on the market and features unique architecture, with Douglas fir timbered posts and a zinc roof.

The house is built with an open plan concept and features a media room, office, gym and multiple family rooms. 

In addition, it comes with a heated jet pool, jacuzzi and fire pit pit overlooking the ocean.

Here are the specs:

  • Location: 3190 Travers Avenue, West Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2004
  • Sale Price: $23,800,00
  • Interior: 8,871 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a peek at the place: 

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

West Vancouver home for sale

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

West Vancouver home

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

West Van house

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

West Van house

Photo: Majid Rohani / REW

All photos via: Rew.ca.

