This Is What a $24M Waterfront Home Looks Like in West Vancouver (Photos)

Waterfront views can make all the difference when purchasing a home, but for $24 million you can get views from Stanley Park to Vancouver Island.

This West Vancouver mansion is on the market and features unique architecture, with Douglas fir timbered posts and a zinc roof.

RELATED: This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown

The house is built with an open plan concept and features a media room, office, gym and multiple family rooms.

In addition, it comes with a heated jet pool, jacuzzi and fire pit pit overlooking the ocean.

Here are the specs:

Location: 3190 Travers Avenue, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2004

Sale Price: $23,800,00

Interior: 8,871 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a peek at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.