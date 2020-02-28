This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown

It’s no surprise that Vancouver is full of high-priced real estate and most of us can’t afford it. But a girl can dream, right?

And this $32.8 million mansion is certainly worth dreaming about. With ocean, mountain and downtown views, the Belmont Mansion is “nestled in between Vancouver’s finest beaches and natural forests.”

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Year Built: 2000

Sale Price: $32,800,000

Interior: 12,000 square-feet

Lot: 25,047 square-feet

Floors: 3

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s what this Vancouver mansion looks like inside:

In addition, this mansion also comes equipped with the following features:

Hot tub spa/swirlpool

Theatre room

Private yard

5 Fireplaces

This Point Grey mansion has a long crescent driveway, a rounded skylight and Italian marble floors. The theatre and music room is equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system. It also has a penthouse suite with a wrap-around balcony.

It’s located on 4788 Belmont Avenue.

All photos via: Rew.ca.

