This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown

It’s no surprise that Vancouver is full of high-priced real estate and most of us can’t afford it. But a girl can dream, right?
And this $32.8 million mansion is certainly worth dreaming about. With ocean, mountain and downtown views, the Belmont Mansion is “nestled in between Vancouver’s finest beaches and natural forests.”
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
Year Built: 2000
Sale Price: $32,800,000
Interior: 12,000 square-feet
Lot: 25,047 square-feet
Floors: 3
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 8
And here’s what this Vancouver mansion looks like inside:
In addition, this mansion also comes equipped with the following features:
- Hot tub spa/swirlpool
- Theatre room
- Private yard
- 5 Fireplaces
This Point Grey mansion has a long crescent driveway, a rounded skylight and Italian marble floors. The theatre and music room is equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system. It also has a penthouse suite with a wrap-around balcony.
It’s located on 4788 Belmont Avenue.
All photos via: Rew.ca.
