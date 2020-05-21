This $39M Vancouver Mansion Features An Aquarium & Art Gallery

More
Shaughnessy is known for its gorgeous mansions, but for nearly $39 million, you can get a home, aquarium and art gallery in one.
Although built in 1922, this house looks completely modern with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open concept design.
The house also has many unique features, like an art gallery corridor, its own pond, a Japanese garden, a cognac room and an in-house elevator.
So, here are the specs:
- Location: 1233 Tecumseh Avenue, Vancouver
- Year Built: 1922
- Sale Price: $38,800,00
- Interior: 12,413 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a peek at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
