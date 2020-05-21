This $39M Vancouver Mansion Features An Aquarium & Art Gallery

Shaughnessy is known for its gorgeous mansions, but for nearly $39 million, you can get a home, aquarium and art gallery in one.

Although built in 1922, this house looks completely modern with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open concept design.

The house also has many unique features, like an art gallery corridor, its own pond, a Japanese garden, a cognac room and an in-house elevator.

So, here are the specs:

Location: 1233 Tecumseh Avenue, Vancouver

1233 Tecumseh Avenue, Vancouver Year Built: 1922

1922 Sale Price: $38,800,00

$38,800,00 Interior: 12,413 sq-ft

12,413 sq-ft Bedrooms: 7

7 Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

