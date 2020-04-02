This Is What a $12 Million Award-Winning Surrey Mansion Looks Like

Dana Bowen | April 2, 2020
Real Estate
Crescent Beach mansion
Photo: REW.com

This $12 million Surrey mansion is literally the stuff of champions, as it is a 2019 Georgie award-winning home.

The house, near Crescent Beach, features incredible ocean views that you can see from the custom outdoor pool.

Here are the specifics:

  • Address: 12587 15a Avenue, Surrey, BC
  • Sale Price: $12,888,000
  • Year Built: 2018
  • Lot size: 26,808 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look at the place:

Crescent Beach Surrey mansion

Photo: REW.com

Crescent Beach

Photo: REW.com

Crescent Beach

Photo: REW.com

Surrey mansion pool

Photo: REW.com

Crescent Beach

Photo: REW.com

Crescent Beach

Photo: REW.com

This Surrey custom-built mansion has floor to ceiling glass nano doors and windows, so there’s plenty of light to flood in during the day. There’s a private walk-out patio, complete with a hot tub.

Inside, you’ll find a Chef’s kitchen and wok kitchen, as well as a dining room that looks out over the landscape.

