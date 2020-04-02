This Is What a $12 Million Award-Winning Surrey Mansion Looks Like

This $12 million Surrey mansion is literally the stuff of champions, as it is a 2019 Georgie award-winning home.

The house, near Crescent Beach, features incredible ocean views that you can see from the custom outdoor pool.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 12587 15a Avenue, Surrey, BC

12587 15a Avenue, Surrey, BC Sale Price: $12,888,000

$12,888,000 Year Built: 2018

2018 Lot size: 26,808 square-feet

26,808 square-feet Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look at the place:

This Surrey custom-built mansion has floor to ceiling glass nano doors and windows, so there’s plenty of light to flood in during the day. There’s a private walk-out patio, complete with a hot tub.

Inside, you’ll find a Chef’s kitchen and wok kitchen, as well as a dining room that looks out over the landscape.

