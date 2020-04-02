This Is What a $12 Million Award-Winning Surrey Mansion Looks Like

This $12 million Surrey mansion is literally the stuff of champions, as it is a 2019 Georgie award-winning home.
The house, near Crescent Beach, features incredible ocean views that you can see from the custom outdoor pool.
RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 12587 15a Avenue, Surrey, BC
- Sale Price: $12,888,000
- Year Built: 2018
- Lot size: 26,808 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 7
And here’s a look at the place:
This Surrey custom-built mansion has floor to ceiling glass nano doors and windows, so there’s plenty of light to flood in during the day. There’s a private walk-out patio, complete with a hot tub.
Inside, you’ll find a Chef’s kitchen and wok kitchen, as well as a dining room that looks out over the landscape.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.