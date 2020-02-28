Spring is well on its way—which means Easter is just around the corner. And one Metro Vancouver store is about to bring back the most festive treat to indulge in during the holiday. Just head over to Well Seasoned Gourmet Foods in Langley.

The popular store will be offering its signature Mini Egg ready-to-eat cookie dough.

It’s the best of both worlds, because who doesn’t want to eat cookie dough as is and with everybody’s favourite Easter candy sprinkled in?!

You’ll be able to get your hands on the special edition cookie dough starting March 2nd, but act quick—it’ll only be available until April 14th.

Pick up a tub in store or order online, as it can be shipped to your home.

Mini Egg Cookie Dough at Well Seasoned

When: Available from March 2 to April 14, 2020

Where: #117 20353 64 Avenue, Langley

Cost: $6.99 per tub

