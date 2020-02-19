Get Mile High Cinnamon Buns At The Newly Opened Fresh St. Market

If you like big buns and you cannot lie—you have to grab one (or a dozen) of these.

The newly opened Fresh St. Market next to Vancouver House is offering up a scrumptious spread of pastries and treats.

Including, of course, this mile high cinnamon bun topped off with a generous dollop of cream cheese frosting.

The best part is, it’s only $3.49 per bun. Which is super reasonable, considering its size (and deliciousness).

If you want a taste of what else they have in store, you also have to try another one of their best-sellers.

Their giant chocolate chip cookie is to die for and is filled with Belgium chocolate and walnuts. The cookie is also warmed up to the perfect temperature to get that ooey gooey goodness.

Cinnamon buns at Fresh St. Market

Where: The corner of Howe and Pacific Streets, Vancouver

Cost: $3.49 each

