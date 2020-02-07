This Weekend Weather Forecast Calls for Some Sun to Level Out the Rain

This weekend, expect more of the same for the weather forecast – rain, rain and a little sun.

Friday calls for up to 25 mm of rain from morning to night, but temperatures will be high, at least, at nine degrees.

Saturday will be much drier however, with about a millimetre of rain throughout the day.

There will be a chance of showers in the morning and mainly sunny throughout the afternoon.

You may want to save most of your outdoor plans for Sunday, however. It’ll be all sun and clouds that day. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the Oscars – if that’s your thing.

Temperatures are expected to be chillier in the morning, as The Weather Network calls for just one degree, but it’ll warm up to five degrees and be mainly sunny in the afternoon.

