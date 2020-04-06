While most events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, Vancouver’s Cherry Blossom Festival is finding a new way to celebrate.

The festival is hosting virtual tours, where people can go online and view photos of cherry blossoms throughout Vancouver.

The photos will be accompanied by poet Sally Ito’s haikus, as she was originally set to host the walking tours.

RELATED: Get These Cherry Blossom Inspired Desserts Delivered To Your Door

Later this month, organizers will also post a map for people to do self-guided tours of the Vancouver blossoms.

The Cherry Jam concert will be brought to audience members online, as well.

The festival was meant to start Thursday April 2nd until April 26th, where there would be a series of events throughout the city.

Early on during the pandemic, the Cherry Blossom Festival Sakura Days Japan Fair was cancelled altogether. The Big Picnic has also been cancelled.

For more things to do inside, check out our guide.

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.