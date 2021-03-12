Just in time for Spring break, Vancouver weather is starting to warm up.

We could all use some Vitamin D, and it looks like there will be a solid couple of days where Mr. Sun is going to come out. In fact, the temperatures will reach double-digits starting Friday.

This is perfect for outdoor activities, since B.C. restrictions have been lifted slightly to allow outdoor gathering with up to 10 people.

Here is the Vancouver weather forecast over the next couple of days

The weather chart shows us the predictions into next week, so we can plan our outdoor activities accordingly.

We are expected to get 12°C on Friday, and seeing it climb to 14°C on Saturday. Although we are expected rain on Sunday, the temperatures remain 10°C and up into the next week.

RELATED:

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.