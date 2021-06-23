Vancouver’s Sizzling Temperatures Will Be Hotter Than L.A. This Week

It’s no secret, unless you live in a fully air conditioned place and haven’t walked outside, that we are experiencing a heat wave.

Vancouver has turned up the heat with temperatures expected to soar further in the upcoming days. So much in fact that come this weekend, we’ll have a warmer climate than Los Angeles.

RELATED: Massive 7 Acre Big Splash Water Slide Park Reopening This Summer

Vancouver Weather Forecast

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will reach 28°C by the water on Saturday, and a whopping 35°C inland. As of Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 36°C inland.

The UV index for the week is at 9, which is considered very high.

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

LA Weather This Week

While LA’s climate is warm year round and hotter in the summer, we’ll surpass them as of Friday.

For comparison, here’s the forecast for Los Angeles this week where temperatures will remain just below 28°C both by the water and inland.

Looks like the West Coast will have a new hot spot, at least for this weekend.

If you need ideas on where to cool off this weekend, here are some swimming holes, and waterparks you can visit to get you started. Remember though to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

For more local news and updates, head to our News section.