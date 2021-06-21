Summer is officially in full swing and it’s bringing the heat. The latest forecast calls for a “mini heat wave” with temperatures reaching 25°C by the water on Monday, and up to 31°C inland.

If the forecast is correct, this would make Monday the hottest day of 2021 in the lower mainland, thus far.

RELATED: The 5 Best Swimming Holes in British Columbia To Dip Into At Least Once

According to Environment Canada, the UV index to start the week is at 9, which is considered very high.

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

As forecasted, warm temperatures will roll over into Tuesday and remain consistent for the remainder of the week.

If you’re looking to beat the heat, McDonald’s has brought back their $1 ice cream cones for the summer. BC’s largest waterpark has also announced its reopening!

For more local news and updates, head to our News section.