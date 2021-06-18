McDonalds Is Bringing Their $1 Ice Cream Deal Back This Summer

McDonald’s Canada is making summer a little sweeter this year, by bringing back its one dollar ice cream cone deal.

The fast food chain is offering cheap vanilla soft serve ice cream cones, starting this week.

The promotions starts June 18 and will last until September 6th at any participating McDonald’s.

Please note that the $1 cone promotions is only available via the McDonald’s app.

Other Summer Deals

In addition to that, they are also offering a variety of other deals to keep you refreshed this summer.

$1 soft drink or medium ice coffee for when you need a quick summer cool down

$2 sundaes, which means you can enjoy a hot fudge or a caramel sundae any time this summer.

$2 smoothies and frappés, with flavours like strawberry banana, mango pineapple, blueberry pomegranate, and new this summer: tropical coconut pineapple.

$2 slushies in red raspberry or pink lemonade

Please note that these are at participating locations only, and are not valid with any other offers + exclude delivery.

More delicious eats in Vancouver this summer includes everyone’s favourite mini-donuts that you can now get year round, and meals from the TGIF Food Truck Festival happening every weekend in Vancouver.

