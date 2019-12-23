10 Vancouver Restaurants To Get A Great Meal On Christmas Eve & Day

If you’re not thrilled about making a big meal on Christmas, there’s plenty of restaurants around Metro Vancouver that’ll happily take you in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are some of the best.

Christmas Eve

The Holy Crab ($70 per adult): The Louisiana inspired restaurant is hosting a long table dinner of

epic proportions, starting at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It features a cajun seafood broil with lobster,

snow crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, and housemade beignets.

Location: 1588 Robson Street

Honey Salt ($49 per adult): Located in the Parq Hotel, the restaurant is decking the halls this

holiday season with a delicious brunch service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Indulge in all

the classic brunch favourites like eggs bennies and fried chicken with waffles.

Location: 39 Smithe Street

Seasons in the Park ($55 per adult): Treat yourself and your loved ones to dinner at this

restaurant, offering beautiful views of Vancouver. They’re hosting a 3-course Christmas Eve dinner with lots of choices including turkey, prime rib, and a pumpkin bread pudding.

Location: West 33rd Avenue (Queen Elizabeth Park)

Market by Jean Georges ($120 per adult): Dig into a 5-course dinner menu featuring lobster

terrine, seared foie gras and a roast turkey with all the trimmings. They have seatings on both

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The restaurant is closing in the New Year, so now is the time.

Location: 1115 Alberni Street (Shangri-La Hotel)

Teahouse in Stanley Park ($55 per adult): Head over to the iconic teahouse in Vancouver’s

serene Stanley Park for a 3-course Christmas Eve dinner. Enjoy roasted sweet potato soup, roasted

turkey and a chocolate hazelnut tarte.

Location: 7501 Stanley Park Drive

Christmas Day

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar ($88 per adult): Head to this bustling Vancouver eatery for

brunch to start off your Christmas Day. And if you’d rather do dinner, the good news is they’ll also

be hosting a dinner service on Christmas as well. They will meet all your seafood needs if that’s

what you’re craving this year.

Location: 845 Burrard Street

White Spot: The casual dining spot is offering a lunch service on Christmas Day, all for a good

cause. Proceeds from wages and tips earned on this day will go towards either the Children’s

Charity (Kingsway location) or the Richmond Hospital Foundation (Richmond Centre location).

Location: Various

Bacchus ($79 per adult): Discover this gem at the Wedgewood Hotel, offering up a brunch service

on Christmas. They’re serving dungeness crab eggs benny, shrimp and avocado toast, and turducken with chestnut stuffing.

Location: 845 Hornby Street

The Observatory at Grouse ($90 per adult): Go up to Grouse Mountain for the Peak of Christmas

festivities and enjoy a three-course dinner on Christmas Day to top it all off. The Observatory will

serve an amazing spread of seafood and elevated west coast cuisine.

Location: Grouse Mountain

The Wild Fig ($52 per adult): This popular Coquitlam eatery is whipping up a special dinner

buffet on Christmas day, with seatings at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dig into roast turkey, slow-braised

lamb, charcuterie and a selection of seafood.

Location: 405 North Road (Executive Plaza Hotel)

Merry Christmas, everyone!

