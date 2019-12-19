7 Holiday Buffets To Check Out In Metro Vancouver, Sorted By Price

Hungry and don’t want to cook up all the classic holiday dishes yourself? You’re in luck. Metro Vancouver has a plethora of holiday buffets to dig into the best the season has to offer.

CAVU Kitchen & Bar – $37 per adult

Brunch buffet anyone? Stop by CAVU for their brunch buffet on Christmas day, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It includes a variety of chilled seafood, salads, brunch entrees (eggs benny, omelette station, waffles) and roasted turkey with apricot focaccia stuffing. Save room for dessert—they’ve got holiday cakes, short bread and gingerbread men.

Location: 5911 Minoru Blvd (Hilton Vancouver Airport Hotel)

MIXT Lobby Lounge at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel – $63 per adult

They have a dinner buffet on Dec. 21 and one with a champagne toast on New Year’s Eve ($75 per person). Enjoy a selection of appetizers, salads and hot entrees. You have to stop by their carving station with roast beef and yorkshire pudding.

Location: 15629 104th Ave, Surrey (Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel)

Hilton Metrotown – $70 per adult

For a Christmas day buffet, head to this spot between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu has a west coast sushi station, an oyster bar, eggs benny station and of course—slow-roasted turkey with brioche and sage stuffing and cranberry sauce. They also host other festive buffets for lunch and dinner throughout the month, which cost $35 – $37. (They’re also hosting a New Year’s Eve party!)

Location: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier – $72 per adult

Dig into a Christmas dinner buffet on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy everything from salads, sushi and seafood to a whole roast turkey, prime rib and creamy scallop potatoes. For dessert options, they have Belgian chocolate fondue, white chocolate yule logs, eggnog cheesecake, bread pudding and a chocolate orange.

Location: 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar – $78 per adult

Get all the fixins at this Christmas day buffet served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They have a seafood medley, roasted turkey, baked salmon, roasted yams and prime rib. Save some room for their sweet tooth buffet, which has a selection of gourmet mini desserts.

Location: 5133 Springs Blvd #100, Delta

Dockside Restaurant – $90 per adult

The popular Granville Island eatery is bringing back its annual Christmas day buffet. They have one for both brunch and dinner ($99). They will feature made-to-order omelettes, seafood platters, turkey, roast, ham and an all-new “Keefer Street” food station with a number of Asian dishes.

Location: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Yew at Four Seasons Vancouver – $105 per adult

Stop by this joint for their Christmas day brunch buffet, complete with a raw seafood bar, carvery station, pastries and lots of other seasonal sweets. One thing is for sure—you won’t leave here hungry.

Location: 791 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

