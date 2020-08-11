Vancouver Is Reopening Several Fitness Centres & Ice Rinks Next Month

Despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Vancouver is reopening some indoor fitness centres and ice rinks.

The Vancouver Park Board said, in a statement, about 12 fitness centres will open in mid-September with the other 12 reopening through a phased approach. They have yet to announce which locations will open first.

“Our facilities play an important role in supporting not only the physical health of people in our community, but also their mental well-being, particularly in challenging times such as these,” said Daisy Chin, Director of Recreation for the Vancouver Park Board in a release.

Of course, the centres will reopen with a number of guidelines to promote social distancing. People should make online reservations, although 20% of capacity will remain for drop-ins. Several ice rinks will open as well, including Kerrisdale, Sunset and Trout Lake arenas for September 21st.

The ice rinks will be available for organized play before being offered to the general public, once all safety measures are in place. The remaining ice rinks are scheduled to open in October.

Currently, four outdoor Vancouver pools are open, while many individual gyms have reopened.

