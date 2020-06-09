GoodLife Fitness Is Reopening Gyms Across B.C. This Month

Soon, you’ll be able to get your workout in again, as GoodLife Fitness is reopening their doors. Starting Monday, June 22nd you can head back to their facilities as early as 6 am.

However, to coincide with safety measurements set out by B.C. health officials, there will be some guidelines in place.

Gym Etiquette

All GoodLife clubs will undergo intensive cleaning prior to opening. That means each club will have a daily deep clean with disinfectant spray. Staff will also dedicate 30 minutes after every hour to clean and reset the gym.

Gym members must also wipe down equipment before and after use. The club will ensure there is disinfectant, along with contact and hand sanitizer available throughout the gym.

It’s also important to remember to distance from others. There will be arrows and signage to help maintain distancing in high traffic areas.

In addition, there are protective barriers throughout the gym, where staff can meet with members.

Booking Workouts

While you don’t need to book a workout time, GoodLife Fitness is running at a reduced capacity, which means staff will only let people in if there’s enough space.

However, booking a workout is relatively simple. Gym users can book a time as early as June 15th through the Member Portal and app. People can continue to book times seven days in advance.

Club Amenities

To ensure GoodLife Fitness is upholding safety measures, certain amenities will be unavailable. This will help reduce the number of touch points and the risk of potential transmission.

These amenities will not be available:

Towel service

Showers

Pools

Tanning

JUMP!

Squash

Saunas and steam rooms

Team and Specialty Group Training

Massage chairs and hydro massage

Hair dryers

This coincides with B.C. opening up many businesses and restaurants once again.

So, are you looking forward to heading back to GoodLife Fitness?

